Racket News

Racket News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket News

Animal Farm

Excerpt from America This Week, episode 157
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Nov 09, 2025
∙ Paid

Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Listen to the Full Episode

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture