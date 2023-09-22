Sep 22 • 43M
America This Week, September 22, 2023:
Walter and Matt on the insta-punishment system unveiled in the Russell Brand case, Britain's increasing role as a testing ground for speech-suppression techques, and Alexander Pushkin's "The Shot."
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
