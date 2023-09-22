Sep 22 • 43M

America This Week, September 22, 2023:

Walter and Matt on the insta-punishment system unveiled in the Russell Brand case, Britain's increasing role as a testing ground for speech-suppression techques, and Alexander Pushkin's "The Shot."

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Racket News
