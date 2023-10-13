Oct 13 • 37M
America This Week, October 13th, 2023: "Tragedy in the Middle East"
Walter and Matt digest a terrible tragedy with difficulty. Also, the implementation of Europe's Digital Services Act, and Ambrose Bierce's "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge."
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
