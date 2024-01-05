Preview
41
America This Week, January 05, 2024
Walter and Matt return from the holidays to discuss Claudine Gay's resignation, Trump's ballot battle, and Anton Chekhov's The Lady with the Dog
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Jan 5, 2024
41
Watch ATW on Youtube below:

