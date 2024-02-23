Preview
83

America This Week, February 23, 2024: "Ukraine’s Blues"

Matt and Walter discuss the Russia “insta-threat” and review “Sonny’s Blues”
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Feb 23, 2024
∙ Paid
83
Share

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch ATW on Youtube below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Recent Episodes
2:08:17
2:08:17
America This Week, February 16, 2024: "How a Political Scandal Fed Two Podcast Hosts"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:01:22
2:01:22
America This Week, February 7, 2024: "The Destruction of Journalism"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:57:30
1:57:30
America This Week, February 2, 2024: "The Democracy Lottery."
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:19:13
1:19:13
America This Week, January 26, 2024: "The Barbed Wire Episode"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:06:32
2:06:32
America This Week, January 19, 2024: "The Creeping Evil of Davos"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:06:07
2:06:07
America This Week, January 12, 2024: "Presidents, the Most Dangerous Game"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:50:17
1:50:17
America This Week, January 05, 2024
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn