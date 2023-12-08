Preview
102
America This Week, December 8th, 2023: "The Hawks Who Cried Wolf"
Joe Biden and John Kirby warn of war with Russia and spilling of American "blood" as desperation to find more bilions for Ukraine grows more and more intense
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Dec 8, 2023
∙ Paid
102
Share

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch ATW on Youtube below:

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

Racket News

America This Week

Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe

Recent Episodes

1:35:34
1:35:34
America This Week, December 1st, 2023 “Before the Congress”
 • 
Matt Taibbi
1:40:08
1:40:08
America This Week, November 16th, 2023: "Emergency Election"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
2:04:05
2:04:05
America This Week, November 10th, 2023:
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:34:02
1:34:02
America This Week, November 3rd, 2023: "How I Contemplated the Next PATRIOT Act"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:02:04
2:02:04
America This Week, October 27th, 2023: "The Speech Killers"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:41:27
1:41:27
America This Week, October 20th, 2023: Trusted Flaggers on the March, Plus "How Much Land Does a Man Need?"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:49:53
1:49:53
America This Week, October 13th, 2023: "Tragedy in the Middle East"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn