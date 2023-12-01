Preview
68
America This Week, December 1st, 2023 “Before the Congress”
On the House hearing, giving up on Democrats, and “Before the Law” by Kafka
Matt Taibbi
Dec 1, 2023
∙ Paid
68
Share

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch ATW on Youtube below:

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

Racket News

America This Week

Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Matt Taibbi

Recent Episodes

1:40:08
1:40:08
America This Week, November 16th, 2023: "Emergency Election"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
2:04:05
2:04:05
America This Week, November 10th, 2023:
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:34:02
1:34:02
America This Week, November 3rd, 2023: "How I Contemplated the Next PATRIOT Act"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:02:04
2:02:04
America This Week, October 27th, 2023: "The Speech Killers"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:41:27
1:41:27
America This Week, October 20th, 2023: Trusted Flaggers on the March, Plus "How Much Land Does a Man Need?"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:49:53
1:49:53
America This Week, October 13th, 2023: "Tragedy in the Middle East"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:52:33
1:52:33
America This Week, October 6, 2023: "School of Crock"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn