Preview
128

America This Week, April 5, 2024: “The Nine Billion RFK Answers Ignored”

If CNN spends an hour interviewing Robert F. Kennedy and doesn’t hear his answers, did it happen? Walter and Matt discuss. Plus “The Nine Billion Names of God.”
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Apr 05, 2024
∙ Paid
128
Share

Share the Free Versions of America This Week:

Watch ATW on Youtube below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
Recent Episodes
2:24:03
2:24:03
America This Week, March 29, 2024: "MSNBC Loses Its Nose Over Ronna"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:10:44
2:10:44
America This Week, March 22, 2024: "Swimming in the Deep State is Kind of Awesome"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:13:26
2:13:26
America This Week, March 15, 2024: “A Circle of Censorious Friends”
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:39:28
1:39:28
America This Week, March 8, 2024: "President Van Winkle"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:06:59
2:06:59
America This Week, March 1, 2024: "The Surveillance State is a Moody, Sadistic Child"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
1:37:58
1:37:58
America This Week, February 23, 2024: "Ukraine’s Blues"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn
2:08:17
2:08:17
America This Week, February 16, 2024: "How a Political Scandal Fed Two Podcast Hosts"
  
Matt Taibbi
 and 
Walter Kirn