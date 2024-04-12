America This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."

Share this postAmerica This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPreview74Share this postAmerica This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther29America This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."Matt and Walter dive into NPR editor Uri Berliner's comments, then review some of the most curious NPR stories of late. Also: "Jackals and Arabs" by Franz KafkaMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnApr 12, 2024∙ Paid74Share this postAmerica This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther29ShareShare the Free Versions of America This Week:Watch ATW on Youtube below:Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.Claim my free postOr upgrade your subscription. Upgrade to paidAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent Episodes2:16:272:16:27America This Week, April 5, 2024: “The Nine Billion RFK Answers Ignored”Apr 5 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn2:24:032:24:03America This Week, March 29, 2024: "MSNBC Loses Its Nose Over Ronna"Mar 29 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn2:10:442:10:44America This Week, March 22, 2024: "Swimming in the Deep State is Kind of Awesome"Mar 22 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn2:13:262:13:26America This Week, March 15, 2024: “A Circle of Censorious Friends”Mar 15 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn1:39:281:39:28America This Week, March 8, 2024: "President Van Winkle"Mar 8 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn2:06:592:06:59America This Week, March 1, 2024: "The Surveillance State is a Moody, Sadistic Child"Mar 1 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn1:37:581:37:58America This Week, February 23, 2024: "Ukraine’s Blues"Feb 23 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn