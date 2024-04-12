Preview
29

America This Week, April 12, 2024: "NPR's Greatest Hits."

Matt and Walter dive into NPR editor Uri Berliner's comments, then review some of the most curious NPR stories of late. Also: "Jackals and Arabs" by Franz Kafka
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Apr 12, 2024
29
Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
