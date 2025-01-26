Share this postRacket News"Alyosha the Pot"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"Alyosha the Pot"Walter and Matt discuss “Alyosha the Pot” by Lev Tolstoy. Short story excerpt from America This Week, episode 120Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnJan 26, 2025∙ Paid4Share this postRacket News"Alyosha the Pot"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareIllustrated by Daniel MedinaRead the Story StoryListen to the Full EpisodeListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, Jan 24, 2025: Walter and Matt Review Donald Trump’s Executive OrdersJan 24 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Tall Tales from the Mekong Delta"Jan 19 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Jan 17, 2025: "The Annotated Final Speech of Joe Biden"Jan 17 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"On Guard"Jan 12 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, Jan 10, 2025: "California Fires and America's Competency Crisis"Jan 10 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week: "The Legend of St. Julian the Hospitaller," By Gustave FlaubertJan 4 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"Damn!" Dec 22, 2024 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn