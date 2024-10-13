Playback speed
"After the Ball"

Walter and Matt discuss "After the Ball," by Leo Tolstoy. Excerpt from ATW episode 108.
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Oct 13, 2024
∙ Paid
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Read the Short Story

Listen to the Full Episode

Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Writes Unbound Subscribe
