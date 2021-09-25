Activism, Uncensored: Lots of Hype, and an Undercover Agent Arrested at the "Justice for January 6th" Rally
A million reporters and police, a handful of demonstrators, and at least one undercover agent at a very noisy dud of a demonstration
The “Justice for January 6th” rally held on September 18th in Washington had plenty of advance fanfare, with audiences told Capitol cops would be on “high alert” as Trump supporters “converged” on Washington. The actual crowd turned out to be light. There were under 100 right-wing demonstrators, according to the New York Times, while NPR amusingly reported that “hundreds of people turned up for a far-right rally,” not pointing out that most of those who “turned up” were counter-protesters, media, and (at least) one undercover officer.
Our partners from News2Share, who estimate there were about three reporters present for every pro-Trump demonstrator, captured the arrest scene. In it, a Customs and Border Protection officer dressed as a protester, with a bandana over his face, was corralled by cops for carrying a concealed weapon.
He ended up not facing charges, in an incident that unsurprisingly did not seem to interest many of the larger press outlets. In the above video, as the suspect shows his badge, you can clearly hear an officer asking him, “Are you undercover?” News2Share followed as he was led away, uncuffed, and not disarmed.
Food for thought, there and elsewhere, in another excellent on-scene report by Ford Fischer’s News2Share crew.
This was NOT a “far-right” protest. I am not far-right and was considering attending that event. Why didn’t I? Because I was afraid of the government NOT the protestors. The EXPLICIT repeated message to Everyone planning to attend was DO NOT wear or carry or bring any election, political or issue related messages other than Justice for J6 or American flags or flag-related clothing. There were up to several hundred J6 PEACEFUL protestors in attendance. These were not all “Trump supporters, nor were they all federal agents.” Most just want the unconstitutional imprisonments to end. FYI J6 rallies are being held in several states this weekend.
Couching this as a “Trump” thing diminishes the importance of the issue AND feeds right into the lying sensationalist and partisan narratives.
The left right split misses the point. Trump was an unauthorized president, he gamed the system. The elite lost control and will do anything to avoid it happening again.
That’s why they are so fluid and changeable , they are on any side of any issue. That’s why sometimes it looks like the lefties are totalitarian‘s and other times it’s the right wingers that look like authoritarians.
It’s just the elite controlling the narrative - infinitely malleable and all feeding and grunting together at same arm industry donator throughs. Note vote of both DNC and GOP politicians for one more $1B to apartheid Israel to replace ammunition spent on bombing the open-air concentration camp, Gaza.