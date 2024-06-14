Activism Uncensored: Thousands surround White House with two-mile long "red line" banner for Palestine
A major demonstration with multiple charged storylines, all captured by News2Share
Ford Fischer of News2Share, with additional help from Nick Mason, extensively documented the “Red Line” protest outside the White House last weekend. Ford and his team show the action from beginning to the after-dark end, when protesters were mostly gone and Park Police cleaned out remaining tents.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.