By Greg Collard
Since violence erupted in Los Angeles last Friday, efforts to downplay the scale and significance of the riots have been widely apparent. Matt wrote on Tuesday about the legacy media’s regurgitation of the 2020 narrative, when “mostly peaceful” was included in story after story about the Black Lives Matter protests that summer. Five years later, “mostly peaceful” — or at least a form of it — is in vogue again.
But there is also another message in play this time around: most of LA is all good because the protests are only in a “part of” downtown. Here’s CNN telling us “what’s been happening.”
In other words, instead of “mostly peaceful,” it’s mostly business as usual.
It’s also a talking point for LA Mayor Karen Bass, who says the “unrest that has [sic] happened are a few blocks within the downtown area. It is not all of downtown, and it is not all of the city.”
You can decide for yourself how much that distinction matters in this Activism, Uncensored video shot by News 2 Share’s Ford Fischer and Neil Radimaker in collaboration with Racket.
Mostly peaceful riots.
Joe Biden is tack sharp.
Inflation is in decline.
If you like your insurance plan, you can keep your insurance plan.
Russia will be defeated within the next 6 months.
This is all Democrats excel at doing - uttering lies so absurd, you'd have to be completely polluted and constantly inhaling fumes that your eyes roll back in your head to get anywhere close to believing them.
What's blowing my mind right now is that Democrats, esp in Cali, really seem to believe that no one should ever be deported, no matter their immigration status and no matter if they've been convicted of a felony.
And then they also seem to believe that once someone from anywhere makes it here they should be entitled to receive free doctors and lawyers, plus free food and maybe a free place to stay. (Free to them, that is, but billed to the taxpayers.)
And that anyone who disagrees with any of this is a hard-hearted fascist-adjacent bigot.
I'm guessing in response they'd say: you can deport someone but only if they're approached gently and politely, not arrested in the street by militarized police, and also after they receive "due process", which means at least one hearing before a judge and maybe an appeal, all with state-provided representation. Which essentially means: only a small trickle of people will ever be deported, after the govt navigates multiple procedural hurdles.
Am I missing something? Can this really be the official policy of one half our elected reps? Am I crazy or have the Democrats become so crazy that it's kind of hard to believe what they're saying? Crazy times!