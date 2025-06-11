By Greg Collard

Since violence erupted in Los Angeles last Friday, efforts to downplay the scale and significance of the riots have been widely apparent. Matt wrote on Tuesday about the legacy media’s regurgitation of the 2020 narrative, when “mostly peaceful” was included in story after story about the Black Lives Matter protests that summer. Five years later, “mostly peaceful” — or at least a form of it — is in vogue again.

But there is also another message in play this time around: most of LA is all good because the protests are only in a “part of” downtown. Here’s CNN telling us “what’s been happening.”

In other words, instead of “mostly peaceful,” it’s mostly business as usual.

It’s also a talking point for LA Mayor Karen Bass, who says the “unrest that has [sic] happened are a few blocks within the downtown area. It is not all of downtown, and it is not all of the city.”

You can decide for yourself how much that distinction matters in this Activism, Uncensored video shot by News 2 Share’s Ford Fischer and Neil Radimaker in collaboration with Racket.