Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indecisive decider's avatar
Indecisive decider
2h

Mostly peaceful riots.

Joe Biden is tack sharp.

Inflation is in decline.

If you like your insurance plan, you can keep your insurance plan.

Russia will be defeated within the next 6 months.

This is all Democrats excel at doing - uttering lies so absurd, you'd have to be completely polluted and constantly inhaling fumes that your eyes roll back in your head to get anywhere close to believing them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
2h

What's blowing my mind right now is that Democrats, esp in Cali, really seem to believe that no one should ever be deported, no matter their immigration status and no matter if they've been convicted of a felony.

And then they also seem to believe that once someone from anywhere makes it here they should be entitled to receive free doctors and lawyers, plus free food and maybe a free place to stay. (Free to them, that is, but billed to the taxpayers.)

And that anyone who disagrees with any of this is a hard-hearted fascist-adjacent bigot.

I'm guessing in response they'd say: you can deport someone but only if they're approached gently and politely, not arrested in the street by militarized police, and also after they receive "due process", which means at least one hearing before a judge and maybe an appeal, all with state-provided representation. Which essentially means: only a small trickle of people will ever be deported, after the govt navigates multiple procedural hurdles.

Am I missing something? Can this really be the official policy of one half our elected reps? Am I crazy or have the Democrats become so crazy that it's kind of hard to believe what they're saying? Crazy times!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
143 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture