Activism Uncensored: The Freedom Convoy
Fringe Minority, Eh? TK Partners News2Share take a balanced look at the Canadian protests
In the above video, TK Partners News2Share do a fantastic job of doing what the conventional press mostly hasn’t done with the “Freedom Convoy” story, asking the right questions about who’s participating, what their concerns are, and how the event is being received on the ground.
As Ford Fischer demonstrates in his narration, the protesters are a mix of people who see themselves as politically liberal, and politically conservative. There are some whose objections seem to be purely about mandates. “I’m double-vaccinated,” says one speaker. “To think… I will show my papers to buy a sandwich? Hell, no!”
For others, the issue is the vaccine itself:
“They said, ‘Get your booster…’ If it doesn’t work once, it doesn’t work twice, maybe it’ll work the third time. You know who does that? Gamblers. People who play blackjack!”
The scenes outside the Super Bowl, meanwhile, look quite different. Although trucker protests have gathered steam in too many countries around the world to count by now, the U.S. version has so far failed to produce the large numbers Canadians have seen. The News2Share footage also shows a crowd that looks and sounds different from the ones in Ottawa.
Stories like the Freedom Convoy are exactly why we like the idea of having Ford and his shooters just let the cameras run for a while at heavily covered events. The idea is to let audiences watch longer pieces of footage with minimal contextualization, so they may draw their own conclusions. Hopefully, News2Share’s pictures from Ottawa and L.A. shed some light.
An earlier version of this story contained an extraneous quote at the bottom of the page. TK apologizes to readers, and to News2Share, for the error.
It weirds me out to watch how easy it has been for the American Left to rationalize their hypocrisy. While protesting racism was a justified cause, how many autonomous zones, nightly riots in Portland and other fringe events that had nothing to do with the BLM protests ignored by the media and the government. Imagine if anyone had suggested freezing the millions they raised, or doxxing people who donated to the cause. That would be an unimaginable dystopia. All it took was a few images and a smear campaign to give people the justification they needed to be okay with an authoritarian crackdown on people they deem "white supremacists." I think it makes the truckers more sympathetic and Trudeau look like a frightened member of the aristocracy, protecting the rich who seem to have little concern for those who bring them their stuff while they sit at home rage tweeting.
But the corporate media & Trudeau told me these are violent, dangerous, Nazi fanatics. Where are the burning businesses, flying projectiles at the beleaguered police, the masked roving mobs of the ‘Mostly Peaceful Protests that we witnessed during the summer of 2020? The hypocrisy & mendacity of this Globalist Regime stupefies me.