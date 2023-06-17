We use necessary cookies to make our site work. We also set performance and functionality cookies that help us make improvements by measuring traffic on our site. For more detailed information about the cookies we use, please see our privacy policy.
✖
During the last two podcast episodes, Walter has voiced the concern of many that we may be heading for some sort of major national calamity, driven by the media's seeming desire to foment as much mutual animus as possible. What might that calamity look like, one wonders?
I could imagine widespread rioting following a possible Trump 2024 victory. The Left, it seems, has reason to believe they can riot w/o any serious penalties. Other possible scenarios for where this all may be leading?
The truth is this. The Left and Right are more divided than ever, but the people who are on Twitter, and YouTube and everywhere else are the fringes of each side. The Internet left is happy to go out and find the super whacky right, and the Internet right is happy to go out and find the Super Whacky left.
The truth is that most of us live in the middle. Most of us are shocked by the stupidity of both sides. The MAGA brains and the LBGT#E@OUTLKNM< ASOUQWW+-2372huthut crowd are insane.
That doesn't mean that your politicians are crooks and mine are acquitted. No... it means MOST of our national politicians are dirty, and likely all of them should be behind bars. The truth is that most of them enter office fairly wealthy (because it's the only way you can get there), and by the time they have spent just a few years in office they are INSANELY wealthy while collecting a measley $175k per year to do a full time job. You do the math folks.. It's not hard to do.