Activism, Uncensored: Tesla Takedown
Anti-Elon protests from 7 cities, and the Elon fans who showed up as well
I love Activism, Uncensored because it captures the passion, the sincerity, and the crazy. This video by News2Share’s Ford Fischer and his colleagues Ed Fabry, Paul Mulholland, David Decker, and Jake Lee Green does all of that. It also captures the whole story of Saturday’s Tesla Takedown protests across the country by including the many counterprotesters who showed up. You wouldn’t know that from the legacy media’s reporting on the protests.
Of course, it made for some tense moments. It also produced some surprises, like when a pro-Elon guy in St. Petersburg, Fla., was walking on a sidewalk among anti-Elon protesters. He was told to “go away.” An anti-Elon protester then said:
“He’s a got a legal right to be on a sidewalk just like we do. We’re all Americans here. Some have different opinions than others. They think there’s is right. We think ours is right.”
Ford and his crew captured protests from seven cities — Columbus, New York, Washington, D.C., Tampa, St. Petersburg, San Diego and Encinitas, Calif.
- Greg Collard
The visceral reaction of anti-Trump and now anti-Musk protesters is long on emotion and short on reason. Are they against electric cars? Tesla basically launched the industry. SpaceX has filled the void of failure of NASA's space program - should we abandon space travel, research and exploration? The government wastes hundreds of billions of dollars each year that our country could use more productively - are they pro-grift? It's hard to argue that Musk is a generational talent to the benefit of the U.S. and mankind. And yet he is called a Nazi. Really?
When you think about it, lefties touted Teslas to virtue signal, and now they key them. Is this some kind of psychiatric disorder?
That guy’s comment that we’re all Americans made me happy. I know it’s not even noon, but nevertheless it made my day.