I love Activism, Uncensored because it captures the passion, the sincerity, and the crazy. This video by News2Share’s Ford Fischer and his colleagues Ed Fabry, Paul Mulholland, David Decker, and Jake Lee Green does all of that. It also captures the whole story of Saturday’s Tesla Takedown protests across the country by including the many counterprotesters who showed up. You wouldn’t know that from the legacy media’s reporting on the protests.

Of course, it made for some tense moments. It also produced some surprises, like when a pro-Elon guy in St. Petersburg, Fla., was walking on a sidewalk among anti-Elon protesters. He was told to “go away.” An anti-Elon protester then said:

“He’s a got a legal right to be on a sidewalk just like we do. We’re all Americans here. Some have different opinions than others. They think there’s is right. We think ours is right.”

Ford and his crew captured protests from seven cities — Columbus, New York, Washington, D.C., Tampa, St. Petersburg, San Diego and Encinitas, Calif.

- Greg Collard