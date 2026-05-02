Activism, Uncensored: Scaling New Heights
A protest atop a Washington, D.C., bridge
Ford Fischer of Racket News partner News2Share usually films large protests that include chants and confrontations with law enforcement. This edition of “Activism, Uncensored” is different. It’s a one-man protest with a 168-foot view. Guido Reichstadter scaled Washington, D.C.’s, Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, where he says he plans to stay through the weekend to protest the war in Iran and AI.
- Managing Editor Greg Collard
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