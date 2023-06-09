Activism, Uncensored: Right-Wing Groups, "Parasol Parade" Clash in Ohio
Ford Fischer's News2Share crew works overtime to document a series of confrontations between groups like the Proud Boys and LGBTQ+ demonstrators
Ford Fischer has outdone himself, putting together a 27-minute film documenting a recent series of clashes between opposing sides of the drag/LGBTQ+ debate in Ohio. I won’t spoil the storytelling, but suffice to say Ford weaves together a complex chronology and has choice questions all around, including a moment in which he asks oft-ridiculed Patriot Front members, “How many of you all are feds? Any snitches? Do a little informing? Sometimes?” For the whole story, tune in above:
I saw your headline and subhead, and it got me wondering again ... why does it seem like every news article I read nowadays has stories about 'right wing' groups, but I never see the 'left wing' label attached to people on the other side?
It feels like one big, coordinated effort to label conservatives as 'people way outside the mainstream', while progressives are just good, old-fashioned, mainstream Americans.
A gathering of morons on all sides, good grief.