Ford Fischer has outdone himself, putting together a 27-minute film documenting a recent series of clashes between opposing sides of the drag/LGBTQ+ debate in Ohio. I won’t spoil the storytelling, but suffice to say Ford weaves together a complex chronology and has choice questions all around, including a moment in which he asks oft-ridiculed Patriot Front members, “How many of you all are feds? Any snitches? Do a little informing? Sometimes?” For the whole story, tune in above: