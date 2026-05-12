Racket News

Racket News

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Atticus Basilhoff's avatar
Atticus Basilhoff
1d

Imagine the same announcement regarding Obama or any Democrat. The Marxist media and all the mouth breathers would lose their minds for months.

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Ronda Ross's avatar
Ronda Ross
1d

It becomes more difficult each day to determine which stories originate at the Babylon Bee and which stories are real news.

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