On Saturday, May 2nd, a handful of pro-Trump protesters gathered outside the Minocqua Brewing Company in Minocqua, Wisconsin to rally against their suggestion of a free beer day if President Trump were to die.

A week prior, on April 25th, 2026, 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen allegedly attempted to storm through the security checkpoint outside the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington DC, where he’s now charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump.

In the aftermath, Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, posted that quote, “We almost got free beer day. Either a brother or sister in the resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle.” He wrote, “Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens.”

— Ford Fischer