Activism Uncensored: Protesters Assemble at Bar Investigated for Promoting a #FreeBeerDay if Trump is Killed
Just barely holding on to sanity now.
On Saturday, May 2nd, a handful of pro-Trump protesters gathered outside the Minocqua Brewing Company in Minocqua, Wisconsin to rally against their suggestion of a free beer day if President Trump were to die.
A week prior, on April 25th, 2026, 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen allegedly attempted to storm through the security checkpoint outside the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington DC, where he’s now charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump.
In the aftermath, Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, posted that quote, “We almost got free beer day. Either a brother or sister in the resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle.” He wrote, “Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens.”
— Ford Fischer
Produced by Ford Fischer / News2Share, featuring footage submitted by Kristan T Harris
Imagine the same announcement regarding Obama or any Democrat. The Marxist media and all the mouth breathers would lose their minds for months.
It becomes more difficult each day to determine which stories originate at the Babylon Bee and which stories are real news.