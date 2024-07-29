One of the first official statements of new sort-of-president Kamala Harris last week was an exercise in triangulation, issued in response to a series of protests in the capital. What might “despicable acts” by what Harris calls “unpatriotic protesters” look like? See above.

As usual, Ford Fischer’s News2Share team does an outstanding job gathering wire-to-wire footage of pro-Palestine protesters descending upon Washington in an effort to disrupt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu’s visit. Shooters T.J. Jones and Paul Mulholland also gathered video of the event, which saw the American flag taken down at Union Station (a stone’s throw from the Capitol) and replaced by the Palestine flag. You will see jugs of fake blood poured out, a full-speed police foot chase, cops macing protesters, protesters hawking loogies at cops, maggots released in the Watergate, a “Make Israel Palestine Again” hat, and the always-reassuring sight of American youth doing ceremonial dances while chanting Allahu Akbar!

Even the dialogue is fascinating. White protester to black policeman, while filming: “I think you should get a real job, and not be a human shield for white people.”

Policeman, in response: “I think you should get a real phone, because your phone is cracked. That’s just my opinion.”

The passion is real. Submitted without commentary.