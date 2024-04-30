While I was heading to Substack’s Not-The-White-House-Correspondents’ Dinner across town at the Willard Hotel, Ford Fischer of News2Share was capturing the scene outside the real thing at the Washington Hilton. There is a lot of journalist-on-journalist crime here; we submit without commentary.

A note on the dinner. According to Megan Lebowitz of NBC, Saturday Night Live cast member and host Colin Jost took aim in both political directions:

Like Biden, Jost cracked several jokes at the former president’s expense, including about Trump’s criminal trial, starting his remarks by saying “how refreshing it is to see a president of the United States at an event that doesn’t begin with a bailiff saying, ‘All rise.’” Jost also targeted Biden at times, comparing the economy to the president ascending Air Force One’s steps: “It feels like it’s stumbling, but there’s somehow upward progress.”

If and when a giant death comet ever hits earth, I’d put money on it choosing one of these dinners as a landing spot. I’d report more, but fortunately, I wasn’t invited.

Thanks to Ford and his crew.