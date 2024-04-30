Activism Uncensored: Pro-Palestine Protesters at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Ball gowns, bullhorns, and press on press crime, as documented by News2Share
While I was heading to Substack’s Not-The-White-House-Correspondents’ Dinner across town at the Willard Hotel, Ford Fischer of News2Share was capturing the scene outside the real thing at the Washington Hilton. There is a lot of journalist-on-journalist crime here; we submit without commentary.
A note on the dinner. According to Megan Lebowitz of NBC, Saturday Night Live cast member and host Colin Jost took aim in both political directions:
Like Biden, Jost cracked several jokes at the former president’s expense, including about Trump’s criminal trial, starting his remarks by saying “how refreshing it is to see a president of the United States at an event that doesn’t begin with a bailiff saying, ‘All rise.’”
Jost also targeted Biden at times, comparing the economy to the president ascending Air Force One’s steps: “It feels like it’s stumbling, but there’s somehow upward progress.”
If and when a giant death comet ever hits earth, I’d put money on it choosing one of these dinners as a landing spot. I’d report more, but fortunately, I wasn’t invited.
Thanks to Ford and his crew.
Can we stop labeling them "pro-Palestinians". Everyone is pro-Palestinian. What these people are is:
-Pro-Hamas
-Pro-Islamic Terrorism
-Anti-Israel
-Antisemitic
-Anti America
-Anti-American
They must need tons of water at the White House Court Eunuch Correspondent's dinner to hydrate after the vigorous bootlicking.