Activism, Uncensored: On January 6th, Protests for and Against Donald Trump
Some demonstrators wanted Congress to reject certification of Trump's election, while others gathered to ask for pardons for the original January 6th protesters
If you want a view through aquarium-clear glass at both sides of the American culture war, take a look at this video by Ford Fischer and News2Share about the latest J6 protests.
“My wife was MAGA. I divorced her. I live in a trailer.”
Strong decision making skills dude. Nice flex!
O, Oppressed Minority, please!
If a crowd of NPR listeners. eyes bugging out from too many cappucinos and Maddow conspiracy theories, were to try to disrupt the election certification, the Inauguration or whatever, nobody on CNN would be proclaiming this The Greatest Threat In History To Muh Democracy.
We'd instead be hearing the same pompous talking heads piously remind us about how The Right To Protest Is Sacred. The ghost of St. MLK would be duly invoked.
At the same time, were protesters to try to force their way into an important building, say, NSA headquarters, they'd be shot on sight, and nobody would be waffling and making imaginary snowballs while waiting for orders from Higher Up.