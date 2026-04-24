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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

Please interview Alexandra Fasulo. She is documenting and pushing back against all of the green mandates destroying pristine nature in upstate New York. Here is one of many examples: https://houseofgreen.substack.com/p/new-yorks-renewable-energy-office

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Pacificus's avatar
Pacificus
7h

I'm old enough to remember when we all were told that preventing "Global Warming" (the PC term in the early days) would not cost the economy in any meaningful way... The first, but not the last, lie that the Climate Loons would propagate.

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