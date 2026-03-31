Ford Fischer of News2Share had a lot of options for covering last weekend’s No Kings protests for this edition of Activism, Uncensored. After all, there were about 3,300 protests nationwide. Minneapolis-St. Paul was one option, but with Bruce Springsteen as a headliner, Ford figured there would be plenty of cameras there.

Ultimately, Ford chose Los Angeles. For one, it was the scene of intense anti-ICE riots last summer, when a curfew was imposed and parts of downtown L.A. were not exactly date night territory.

A scene from June 2025 in Los Angeles.

Ford’s sources also told him that LA had the potential to be just as combustible last weekend. While it wasn’t quite that bad, police did use riot gear and fire anti-riot munitions. It was also combustible in another sense, with one protester burning a red MAGA hat. As you see from the thumbnail, some protesters also broke out yard equipment in futile attempts to push back police. Overall, the LAPD arrested about 75 people. - Greg Collard, Managing Editor