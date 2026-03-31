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Racket News

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Nishanth's avatar
Nishanth
1h

Where was this energy when Gavin was sending the CHP to shut down Churches and synagogues in 2021 ?

I ask this question point blank and get called a coconut.

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Larry's avatar
Larry
1h

This from the same people who had no problem with "authoritarianism" when the covid vaccine mandates were rolled out.

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