Activism, Uncensored: In Washington, Calls to "Close the Sky"
In front of the Lincoln Memorial Sunday, pro-Ukrainian protesters played a lullaby video over images of infants, singing: "If you don't close the sky, I will die."
TK partners News2Share capture a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Washington from this weekend, featuring calls for a no-fly zone and speeches by the likes of casual-dressed neoconservative Bill Kristol, who said, “We are coming to the help of those who are fighting for Europe.” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko added, “Putin does not believe in the power of the human spirit… we cannot compromise with evil.” In a video appearance, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct appeal to the West. “It is only the beginning for Russia on Ukrainian land,” he said. “Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe.”
The most intense footage was a prepared video montage of parents embracing their infant children, over a lullaby featuring the lyrics: “If you don’t close the sky, I will die.”
Ford Fischer reports.
Try to close the sky and we all could die, including those precious babies.
There appear to be a lot of morons that think a direct conflict between two nuclear armed powers won't or can't end up as a holocaust for all of humanity.