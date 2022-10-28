Activism, Uncensored: Horses, F-Bombs, and Mace in Penn State Madness
Lots of students shout "fuck you" at a small number of persons, one of whom maces our cameraman
I’m not frequently at a loss for words, but in this case… The coverage by red-eyed Ford Fischer and News2Share is self-explanatory. If you ever wish you could go back in time to re-live your college years, this video from Penn State should relieve you of the urge.
If there were a marketplace where one could short a generation, I’d push all of my chips in on this one. I see heavy starvation & drug addiction in their futures. And a lot of breakdowns, with no one to fix anything.
The “good guys” have redefined what it means to be “good.” Reminds me of Orwell:
“WAR IS PEACE.
FREEDOM IS SLAVERY.
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH”
I side with the people who don’t shut down debate, infringe on free speech, don’t spit and curse at people, and who don’t assault people for otherwise peaceful activity. I stand with those people even if I can’t stand their politics, which surely true of that Gavin fellow.