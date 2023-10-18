Discover more from Racket News
Regular news and features by award-winning author and investigative reporter, Matt Taibbi.
Over 387,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Activism, Uncensored: Footage From Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations
News2Share captures heated marches and confrontations in Tampa, Washington, and Los Angeles
The purpose of the Activism, Uncensored video series has always been to allow Ford Fischer’s News2Share crew to do what others can’t, in the business of shooting street protests so larger networks can buy bits and pieces and bury them in commentary. The idea here is to let cameras roll and let audiences supply their own context.
Palestinian protest scenes in Tampa, Washington, DC, and in Los Angeles are captured above and submitted, as the Russians would say, without commentary.
Activism, Uncensored: Footage From Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations
The new useful idiots.
Who cares about reality... They live in a self fulfilling fallacy, an inverted reality... Genocide? While the population of Gaza is increasing? When the slogan "from the river to the sea" literally means "let's get rid of the Jews"?
I fully support these dim-wits' right to show the world that they are dim-wits.