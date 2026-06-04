Activism, Uncensored: Delaney Hall
Protesters Face Off with ICE, New Jersey State Police at Private Detention Facility in Newark
“For nearly the past two weeks, detainees inside Delaney Hall, a private prison in Newark, New Jersey being used by ICE, have reportedly been on a hunger strike to oppose what they describe as intolerable living conditions like poor food and lack of access to medical care.
Outside the facility, the hunger strike has animated protesters who have attempted to interrupt the facility’s operations by blocking vehicles entering and exiting.
On Wednesday, May 27th, activists attempted to form human, as well as physical, barriers leading to direct confrontations with federal agents.”
— Ford Fischer
Not sure why this is tolerated by ICE. I'd have no issue with water canons at this point. This hasn't been a peaceful protest since day 1. If illegal aliens or those being held due to assaulting cops want to not eat, that is their right with one caveat. If illegal aliens are refusing to eat, we should expedite their cases so they can be sent back to their home country more rapidly. Let's help them get the food they are accustomed to by returning them post haste.
If they are wanting more authentic food...I know where they can easily get it.