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Indecisive decider's avatar
Indecisive decider
2hEdited

Not sure why this is tolerated by ICE. I'd have no issue with water canons at this point. This hasn't been a peaceful protest since day 1. If illegal aliens or those being held due to assaulting cops want to not eat, that is their right with one caveat. If illegal aliens are refusing to eat, we should expedite their cases so they can be sent back to their home country more rapidly. Let's help them get the food they are accustomed to by returning them post haste.

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Mark W's avatar
Mark W
2h

If they are wanting more authentic food...I know where they can easily get it.

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