“For nearly the past two weeks, detainees inside Delaney Hall, a private prison in Newark, New Jersey being used by ICE, have reportedly been on a hunger strike to oppose what they describe as intolerable living conditions like poor food and lack of access to medical care.

Outside the facility, the hunger strike has animated protesters who have attempted to interrupt the facility’s operations by blocking vehicles entering and exiting.

On Wednesday, May 27th, activists attempted to form human, as well as physical, barriers leading to direct confrontations with federal agents.”

— Ford Fischer