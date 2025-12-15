A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

The U.S. Border Patrol has had the support of local and state police in New Orleans, a notable difference from its operations in other cities. Ford Fischer of News2Share experienced their effectiveness when he and colleague Dave Decker followed Border Patrol officers. Police would often block a road or drive slowly to back up traffic while Border Patrol officers proceed ahead.

That’s not to say protesters haven’t had an impact. Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino confirms as much in a text that Ford captured in the video above. Still, Bovino told Ford that activists’ constant blowing of whistles and honking of horns “actually helps us” because “we’re able to look at reaction from a horn and gather intelligence information from that.”

In the video above, you can see Ford’s exchange with Bovino and judge the effectiveness of the activists trying to follow their every move.