Activism, Uncensored: Border Patrol Operations in New Orleans
Border Patrol gets some help for this operation as activists learn from tactics used in other cities
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
The U.S. Border Patrol has had the support of local and state police in New Orleans, a notable difference from its operations in other cities. Ford Fischer of News2Share experienced their effectiveness when he and colleague Dave Decker followed Border Patrol officers. Police would often block a road or drive slowly to back up traffic while Border Patrol officers proceed ahead.
That’s not to say protesters haven’t had an impact. Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino confirms as much in a text that Ford captured in the video above. Still, Bovino told Ford that activists’ constant blowing of whistles and honking of horns “actually helps us” because “we’re able to look at reaction from a horn and gather intelligence information from that.”
In the video above, you can see Ford’s exchange with Bovino and judge the effectiveness of the activists trying to follow their every move.
It seems odd that the protesters have the time to take away from their jobs to protest. Not only do they protest in Spanish as Koenig pointed out but they wave the Mexican flag.ICE should release info on how many illegals that they have apprehended are on some sort of government allocated benefits.
I don't get it.
Yes, we have constitutionally protected freedom to protest. That freedom has been confirmed to allow some level of civil disobedience. The ONLY reason that protest is a thing is that the lazy media generates sensationalistic cheap copy from the stories of it. Otherwise, there would be no motivation to do it.
However, these protestors are impeding law enforcement. Following ICE, blowing whistles and honking horns. Blocking access. Alerting illegals. Helping illegals escape. All of this exceeds the legal allowance for protest and should be grounds for arrest.
J6 was a legal protest where a percentage of the protestors went too far and those people, and only those people, should have been arrested and charged. It was wrong to charge all the people just there to protest. It is also wrong to not arrest and charge the people that go too far.
And why don't we use water cannons and other tools to push back these unemployed, feminized, raging lunatics that cross the line from normie protesting like holding up a sign reading "Illegals are People Too" and chanting "we will overcome"? Why don't we question those that go too far, get their identity, charge them, fine them and cut off their government benefits?
The point here is lawlessness. It needs to end. If you don't like the law, then you should be protesting lawmakers to change it. Protesting is cool, but impeding law enforcement should not be accepted. Draw the f*cking line!