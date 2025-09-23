A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:



Ford Fischer of News2Share was in the Chicago area Thursday night when he gave me a heads-up that a protest was planned at a nearby ICE facility for the next morning. He wasn’t sure it would be a big deal, but would stop by to check it out and leave late morning to catch a flight home.



Things didn’t work out as planned. Ford changed his flight and ended up filming all day outside the facility in Broadview, Ill. Protesters attempted to block government vehicles throughout the day, prompting ICE officers to fire riot munitions and make 16 arrests on Friday and Saturday. There was also the butt-bouncing throwdown of a protester who is running for Congress, which was widely cheered by the right and condemned by the left.

Ford made it home a day late, and then got to work producing this edition of “Activism, Uncensored.”