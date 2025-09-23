Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lars Porsena's avatar
Lars Porsena
12mEdited

Them that aided and abetted the invasion of tens of millions now obstruct their expulsion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A.'s avatar
A.
7mEdited

Are these the same people, with the "Masks are Authoritarian" signs, who insisted (in an authoritarian way) that everyone MUST wear masks....oh, just a few years ago?

Do they hear themselves? It's almost in the realm of a comedy routine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture