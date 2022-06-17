Between 2001 and 2017, Republican support for gay marriage more than doubled, moving from 23% to 47%, mirroring a nationwide change overall. The difference was observable at campaign events over the years, as younger conservatives seemed increasingly supportive of gay and lesbian rights, often adopting a libertarian attitude on the marriage question.

The honeymoon is over. Republican support for gay rights is sinking, and whatever your thoughts about Jack (not Jackie) as children’s lit, the above scenes captured in Idaho by Ford Fischer’s News2Share cameras show how close the country is coming to disastrous armed conflict. They depict the arrest of 31 Patriot Front members, who were picked up in a U-Haul truck heading into town. News2Share shows Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White describing getting a tip about “approximately 20 people getting into a U-Haul” who were “wearing masks, they had shields, and looked like a little army.”