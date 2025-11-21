Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
4h

Here's the problem and I live in Michigan, raised my children near here and my parents grew up even closer: Muslims ARE making segregated civilizations and they do not have American values. They are not here to become Americans. Other minorities do not set up exclusionary societies--they like the idea of being an American. Their place of origin is secondary. If we allow this all over America, we will be sorry. It's the elephant in the room you are not discussing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
John Rogitz's avatar
John Rogitz
4h

It's America. The First Amendment protects burning the US flag - and burning the Koran. It protects slapping inanimate objects with bacon. It protects all sorts of tasteless expressions. If it can enable the disastrous proliferation of Internet porn, it's a complete lack of perspective to call what Lang did "disruptive" or "Westboro" behavior - unless you have been co-opted by the belief that offending Muslims is an impermissible exception to all other permitted offenses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture