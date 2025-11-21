A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

Dearborn, Mich., America’s largest city with an Arab-majority population, has been the subject of a lot of negative attention and fear. A Wall Street Journal op-ed called it “America’s Jihad Capital.” In September, the mayor told a resident he wasn’t welcome in the city. Prayer calls on loudspeakers are the subject of regular complaints on social media.

For years, the city has also dealt with accusations that Sharia Law is in force, including from long-shot Republican gubernatorial candidate Anthony Hudson. In response, he planned to lead a march in Dearborn. That didn’t happen. Instead, the event got hijacked Westboro Baptist Church-style by pardoned J6er Jake Lang, who goes so low as to casually drop an n-bomb while leading the march.

Meanwhile, Hudson started criticizing Lang before the demonstration and even recorded a video from inside a mosque to apologize for the Sharia Law allegations he got wrong.

In the video above, Ford Fischer of News2Share documents the chaos that ensued with Lang and his followers’ provocation — for starters, slapping bacon on a Quran and attempting to burn one — as they marched through Dearborn and profanely addressed a city council that was extremely accommodating despite his disruptive behavior. In the end, council members proved more tolerant of Lang’s existence than he was of theirs.