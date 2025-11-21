Activism, Uncensored: Anti-Muslim Smears and Provocation in Dearborn, Michigan
Pardoned J6er Jake Lang turns a planned Dearborn march into a Westboro-style calamity
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
Dearborn, Mich., America’s largest city with an Arab-majority population, has been the subject of a lot of negative attention and fear. A Wall Street Journal op-ed called it “America’s Jihad Capital.” In September, the mayor told a resident he wasn’t welcome in the city. Prayer calls on loudspeakers are the subject of regular complaints on social media.
For years, the city has also dealt with accusations that Sharia Law is in force, including from long-shot Republican gubernatorial candidate Anthony Hudson. In response, he planned to lead a march in Dearborn. That didn’t happen. Instead, the event got hijacked Westboro Baptist Church-style by pardoned J6er Jake Lang, who goes so low as to casually drop an n-bomb while leading the march.
Meanwhile, Hudson started criticizing Lang before the demonstration and even recorded a video from inside a mosque to apologize for the Sharia Law allegations he got wrong.
In the video above, Ford Fischer of News2Share documents the chaos that ensued with Lang and his followers’ provocation — for starters, slapping bacon on a Quran and attempting to burn one — as they marched through Dearborn and profanely addressed a city council that was extremely accommodating despite his disruptive behavior. In the end, council members proved more tolerant of Lang’s existence than he was of theirs.
Here's the problem and I live in Michigan, raised my children near here and my parents grew up even closer: Muslims ARE making segregated civilizations and they do not have American values. They are not here to become Americans. Other minorities do not set up exclusionary societies--they like the idea of being an American. Their place of origin is secondary. If we allow this all over America, we will be sorry. It's the elephant in the room you are not discussing.
It's America. The First Amendment protects burning the US flag - and burning the Koran. It protects slapping inanimate objects with bacon. It protects all sorts of tasteless expressions. If it can enable the disastrous proliferation of Internet porn, it's a complete lack of perspective to call what Lang did "disruptive" or "Westboro" behavior - unless you have been co-opted by the belief that offending Muslims is an impermissible exception to all other permitted offenses.