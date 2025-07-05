A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

It took eight days for Florida officials to convert an old airstrip in the Everglades into what is now Alligator Alcatraz. And yes, that’s the official name of the detention center that’s expected to hold 3,000-plus illegal immigrants arrested in Florida and held for potential deportation in cooperation with the federal government under its 287(g) program.

Unlike most — if any — immigration detention centers, Alligator Alcatraz is a source of political fundraising revenue. Florida Republicans are selling Alligator Alcatraz merch. The facility has also attracted a lot of disgust. In collaboration with Racket, Ford Fischer and David Decker of News2Share capture the debate surrounding Alligator Alcatraz in this segment of Activism, Uncensored.