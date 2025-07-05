Activism, Uncensored: Alligator Alcatraz
Protesters line the roads outside the new immigration detention center on the day that President Trump tours the facility
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
It took eight days for Florida officials to convert an old airstrip in the Everglades into what is now Alligator Alcatraz. And yes, that’s the official name of the detention center that’s expected to hold 3,000-plus illegal immigrants arrested in Florida and held for potential deportation in cooperation with the federal government under its 287(g) program.
Unlike most — if any — immigration detention centers, Alligator Alcatraz is a source of political fundraising revenue. Florida Republicans are selling Alligator Alcatraz merch. The facility has also attracted a lot of disgust. In collaboration with Racket, Ford Fischer and David Decker of News2Share capture the debate surrounding Alligator Alcatraz in this segment of Activism, Uncensored.
It would be good for protesters to offer a specific plan to remediate or solve the issue they are protesting. The time for rampant resistance is ending. The time for practical, reasonable solution is beginning.
It’s so tedious watching these whiny wannabe protesters appear with their tired “hey hey, ho ho” slogans every time the rule of law is enforced
. Of course, they never bother to articulate THEIR version of a just immigration policy. Open borders? Food stamps for illegal felons? Rights equivalent to those of U.S. citizens? When did we vote to become the taxpayer funded repository for all the people whose countries are failed states, mostly due to policies like those advocated by these semi professional protesters?