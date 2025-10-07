Racket News

Yuri Bezmenov
6h

These are not protests, these are riots. Who gave the stand down order for Chicago police to abandon the federal agents? Why was this violent insurrectionist terrorist released in a jurisdiction with strict gun control laws? Leftist mayors, governors, and judges are going to get people killed if they keep going down the path of anarcho-tyranny.

flyoverdriver
6h

I appreciate Racket’s/Ford’s ability to write a short description of these events akin to an old school wire service report. It lays out both sides’ position clearly, starting with the first event in the timeline (alleged ambush of agents by a convoy) and tracing through what the defendant and law enforcement alleged happened.

Just this morning, I read the WSJ’s account of this same event. It is pathetic. There are paragraphs upon paragraphs of statements from activists that ignore all the facts law enforcement allege, and turn up the emotional temperature in a way that would induce the uninformed reader’s rage against the administration. Buried deep in the article, far beyond where most would stop reading, is the admission that there may have been some precipitating event by the driver and accomplices.

Millions of Americans are being propagandized by news sources like never before. Thank you for just getting back to the basics here. It’s so refreshing.

