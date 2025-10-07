Activism, Uncensored: A Return to Chicago, Where Protests Erupt After a Shooting
As Racket continues documenting unrest in the region, conflicting stories surface over what led a federal agent to open fire on Marimar Martinez.
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
For the third week in a row, Ford Fischer of News2Share films clashes between activists and law enforcement officers in the Chicago area. Ford has focused on activism at the ICE detention facility in suburban Broadview, but this past weekend he also visited the Brighton Park neighborhood in southwest Chicago. Tensions erupted there after a Customs and Border Patrol agent shot a woman who allegedly struck a patrol vehicle with her car as part of a convoy attempting to trap officers.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also said the woman, Marimar Martinez, had a handgun, but the criminal complaint below does not mention the gun. Nor does it mention a separate allegation made by Tricia McClaughlin, an assistant secretary of Homeland Security:
The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, an assistant U.S. attorney said in court Monday that the loaded gun was on the passenger side of the vehicle, but it was never brandished. Martinez’s attorney, Christopher Parente, says she has a concealed-carry permit for the gun.
Parente also told a federal judge that videos show an officer turning into Martinez’s vehicle and yelling, “Do something, bitch” before exiting his vehicle and shooting her.
The judge released Martinez and another man facing charges in the incident, in part because of their lack of criminal history and family ties in the area.
These are not protests, these are riots. Who gave the stand down order for Chicago police to abandon the federal agents? Why was this violent insurrectionist terrorist released in a jurisdiction with strict gun control laws? Leftist mayors, governors, and judges are going to get people killed if they keep going down the path of anarcho-tyranny.
I appreciate Racket’s/Ford’s ability to write a short description of these events akin to an old school wire service report. It lays out both sides’ position clearly, starting with the first event in the timeline (alleged ambush of agents by a convoy) and tracing through what the defendant and law enforcement alleged happened.
Just this morning, I read the WSJ’s account of this same event. It is pathetic. There are paragraphs upon paragraphs of statements from activists that ignore all the facts law enforcement allege, and turn up the emotional temperature in a way that would induce the uninformed reader’s rage against the administration. Buried deep in the article, far beyond where most would stop reading, is the admission that there may have been some precipitating event by the driver and accomplices.
Millions of Americans are being propagandized by news sources like never before. Thank you for just getting back to the basics here. It’s so refreshing.