A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

For the third week in a row, Ford Fischer of News2Share films clashes between activists and law enforcement officers in the Chicago area. Ford has focused on activism at the ICE detention facility in suburban Broadview, but this past weekend he also visited the Brighton Park neighborhood in southwest Chicago. Tensions erupted there after a Customs and Border Patrol agent shot a woman who allegedly struck a patrol vehicle with her car as part of a convoy attempting to trap officers.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also said the woman, Marimar Martinez, had a handgun, but the criminal complaint below does not mention the gun. Nor does it mention a separate allegation made by Tricia McClaughlin, an assistant secretary of Homeland Security:

The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, an assistant U.S. attorney said in court Monday that the loaded gun was on the passenger side of the vehicle, but it was never brandished. Martinez’s attorney, Christopher Parente, says she has a concealed-carry permit for the gun.

Parente also told a federal judge that videos show an officer turning into Martinez’s vehicle and yelling, “Do something, bitch” before exiting his vehicle and shooting her.

The judge released Martinez and another man facing charges in the incident, in part because of their lack of criminal history and family ties in the area.