By Greg Collard

The stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, has ignited racial tensions. Metcalf was white. Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Metcalf’s death, is black.

Ford Fischer of News2Share went to Frisco last weekend to report on a rally called “Protect White Americans” that was held in support of Metcalf and to criticize Anthony supporters.

The rally didn’t have the huge crowds of protesters and counter-protesters you normally see in Activism, Uncensored videos, but the tension is certainly comparable. This video includes a phone call from Metcalf’s father in which he tells rally organizer Jake Lang — a January 6 protester pardoned by President Trump — that he is “part of the fucking problem” by “trying to create more race divide than bridging the gap.”