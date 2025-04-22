Activism, Uncensored: A J6er's Rally in Support of Austin Metcalf
Father of Austin Metcalf tells Jake Lang he's "part of the fucking problem"
By Greg Collard
The stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, has ignited racial tensions. Metcalf was white. Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Metcalf’s death, is black.
Ford Fischer of News2Share went to Frisco last weekend to report on a rally called “Protect White Americans” that was held in support of Metcalf and to criticize Anthony supporters.
The rally didn’t have the huge crowds of protesters and counter-protesters you normally see in Activism, Uncensored videos, but the tension is certainly comparable. This video includes a phone call from Metcalf’s father in which he tells rally organizer Jake Lang — a January 6 protester pardoned by President Trump — that he is “part of the fucking problem” by “trying to create more race divide than bridging the gap.”
Ummm....I have mixed feelings about this.
Don't criticize crazy whites for widening the gap until you do EXACTLY THE SAME for crazy blacks widening the gap.
Metcalf's father seems to be a liberal who can't see what is being done to his son's memory is just wrong.....he seems to want to self flagellate at the alter of 'white ain't right.'
Saying, immediately, that he 'forgave' his son's killer would not have been uttered had he died at the hands of a white good ole boy with a gun. It's so sad to see the neutering of white males in real time.
The kid who killed his son is a straight up thug criminal, regardless of color.....but this daddy can't even muster the least bit of outrage because the assailant is black. So sad.
The ONLY way we get over this race problem is to STOP defending bad people on both sides. If you are bad, you are bad, period.
New cars, new house, new clothes, dead boy, there's the problem.