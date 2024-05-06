Activism Uncensored: A Déjà Vu Headline in Florida, as Police Crack Down on the SDS
At the University of South Florida, Pro-Palestine protests are disbanded with heavy police force
As is the case at a number of schools across the country, the University of South Florida has seen intense confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and police. Ford Fischer of News2Share here notes police departments and schools have employed varying strategies, some relying more on force than others, and “the University of South Florida has been among the most heavyhanded in their approach.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.