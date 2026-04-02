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Unset's avatar
Unset
3d

"The bulk of America’s oil-producing regions were located in the South, which presented a considerable problem for the Union, which was heavily invested in the nascent new business empire led by Rockefeller."

Huh? At the time of the Civil War Western Pennsylvania was the only significant oil-producing region in the US. And even that only started in 1859. Sloppy language at best!

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Eli C's avatar
Eli C
3dEdited

Civil war started in 1861. Standard oil’s precursor started in 1863. Kerosene was introduce in the 1860s. When you get small obvious facts wrong it call into question entire narratives

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