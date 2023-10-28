IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel

On March 9 of this year, as I was testifying before Ohio congressman Jim Jordan’s House Weaponization of Government Committee in Washington, an IRS agent came to my home. After some soul-searching I contacted the Committee, which to my surprise aggressively pursued the case, leading first to disturbing revelations, and later to a rare piece of good news: the Treasury Department promised to “end most” home visits.

Three months later, the excellent staff at Jordan’s Committee released a report on the issue. Particularly via an example involving a resident in Marion County, but also through some general details that shed additional unnerving light on my case, it reveals problems far worse than I imagined. If the IRS hasn’t in fact curtailed “most” of these visits, we’d better hope it does, and soon, as this program has the potential to generate real unrest in a hurry.