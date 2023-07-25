In Rare Good News, IRS to Curtail Home Visits
After yesterday's "big win" for the House GOP, what's a disillusioned lifetime Democrat to think?
In a surprise, with good news and government so rarely intersecting, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said the agency was cutting back on “surprise visits”, from thousands per year to a few hundred. “We have the tools we need to successfully collect revenue without adding stress with unannounced visits,” Werfel said.
