A Day that Never Ended
America thought it left the War on Terror behind, but the emergency never stopped expanding
Twenty-two years ago jet planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. Within two hours they fell, starting fires that still burned eight days later, on September 19th, when Attorney General John Ashcroft asked for a sweeping expansion of executive power, telling congress on a Wednesday to have a bill by the end of the week. “We need every tool available to us,” Ashcroft said, and congress quickly delivered with “roving” wiretaps, warrantless searches, “trap and trace” searches, law enforcement and intelligence access to grand jury information, use of FISA monitoring for non-foreign situations, reduction or elimination of predicate requirements for FBI investigations, and elimination of judicial review for most of these activities, among many other things in the USA PATRIOT Act. It all passed on October 26th, marking just the beginning of what turned into a long period of radical change.
From 2001 to 2008 the U.S. internationally became the world’s Death Star, constructing the most fearsome military-intelligence state ever seen. Between 1.9 and 3 million Americans served in wars after 9/11, as the open-ended 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force led not only to invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, but deployments in Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Niger, and parts unknown, the list of foes covered by the AUMF remaining classified. Passage of new military commissions law made Guantanamo Bay the face of an anything-goes secret justice system, kept filled with “combatants” by troops from a swelling archipelago of 750 foreign bases. A “targeted killing” program headed by a fleet of CIA-run drone programs was likewise kept busy by a vast global surveillance net, newly consolidated after the creation of the 240,000-person Department of Homeland Security, the largest federal reorganization since the Defense Department’s birth in 1947.
It’s forgotten, but Barack Obama was sent to the White House in what a lot of the voting public at the time considered a referendum on the security state. The genteel Obama played up “constitutional lawyer” credentials, announcing in a national security address at the Wilson Center in 2007 his opposition to the “color-coded politics of fear” and “a war in Iraq that should never have been authorized.” Candidate Obama added it was time to “turn the page” with more peaceful means of “drying up” support for terrorism, a strategy that hurtled him past favored Hillary Clinton in primary season. Privately however he’d already met with people like Richard Clarke, who told him, “As a president, you kill people.” This is who Obama would actually be in office, an “idealist without illusions” who expanded the buildup, institutionalized the “kill list,” and in one of his last major acts, created a new counter-disinformation authority that helped birth the censorship state.
The 5th Circuit Court’s decision in the Missouri v. Biden case last week, which allowed the Department of Homeland Security (and its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA) to squirm free of an anti-censorship injunction, underscored the central delusion of post-9/11 America. Voters thought they shut down the War on Terror in 2008, but American citizens were instead swallowed up by it, made subjects of the global dragnet. From the Towers to Trump to Covid to today, the emergency state not only never receded but tried continually to expand, looking to make the panic of twenty-two years ago a forever thing. How do we end this day?
Clever Pseudonym's tactics in this thread are straight out of the COINTELPRO Techniques for dilution, misdirection and control of a internet forum. They include:
Technique #1 - 'FORUM SLIDING'
Technique #2 - 'CONSENSUS CRACKING'
Technique #3 - 'TOPIC DILUTION'
Technique #4 - 'INFORMATION COLLECTION'
Technique #5 - 'ANGER TROLLING'
Technique #6 - 'GAINING FULL CONTROL'
Do not be fooled. His arguments are not arguments, they are only intended to provoke and derail ANY real discussion on the topic at hand. In this case, 9/11
Don't be fooled. His responses are anything but normal. Study them so you may guard against them in the future.
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present the September 11, 2001 Official Story—The Series of Anti-Miracles that Irrevocably Changed the World:
9/11 was the day physics didn’t show up for work. Two planes managed to fell 3 skyscrapers
9/11 was the first and last time "office fires" were responsible for the disintegration of a steel framed skyscraper (WTC7)
9/11 was the day the BBC could see 23 minutes into the future—when they reported the demolition of said ^ skyscraper before it fell
9/11 was the reason the United States invaded 7 countries in the middle east, for no reason (according to General Wesley Clark)
9/11 was caused because our enemies hated our freedoms, so to solve this problem our freedoms were promptly stripped from us
9/11 was the day the Pentagon was hit by an invisible plane in the Army Budget Office which was missing 2.3 trillion dollars
9/11 was the day that a passport from one of the hijackers survived the wreckage of the fireball plane crash and landed unscathed on the ground a few blocks away—one of the biggest tragedies of all is that the planes and the buildings themselves were not made out of this indestructible material
9/11 was the day Ahriman decided to make his first televised public appearance in a BIG way
9/11 was the day the towers which spelled the number 11 were destroyed to later be replaced by a building that looks remarkably like the world's new idol—a syringe. Nineteen years after the destruction of said towers - on 3/11/2020 - the WHO declares the COVID scamdemic
9/11 was the day that 19 hijackers armed with box-cutters effortlessly caught the vast military and intelligence apparatus of the US off-guard because they happened to be running war game simulations of terrorists flying planes into skyscrapers at the exact same time the hijackers were actually doing it, and thus were rendered incapable of distinguishing fantasy from reality
● 911 was the day that objective reality threw in the towel, and the world was riven between those who believed their own eyes and those that let the government see for them
If for some unfathomable reason you don’t believe that these lies - which as predicted by PNAC handed the world to the US Government on a silver platter - are true, or if you somehow believe that the aforementioned outcome of this totally legit series of impossible events is against your best interest—your ass is going on a watch list. The American government loves you and would never lie to you and if you suspect otherwise you are a hazardous threat to freedom and justice everywhere.
Governments love emergencies as much as they love wars. The pretext of an emergency gives them power, control, and the capacity to impose obedience. It allows them to sidestep public opinion and democratic deliberation by exploiting the suspension of normal rules.