"A Dark Brown Dog"

Walter and Matt discuss Stephen Crane's "A Dark Brown Dog." Short story excerpt from America This Week, episode 121.
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Feb 02, 2025
27
5
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Read the Story

Listen to the Full Episode

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
