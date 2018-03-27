Regular news and features by award-winning author and investigative reporter, Matt Taibbi.
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“What a grand champion looks like. First place for great reporting. First place for cleverness and creativity. The only place for hot takes on current events. Prepare to arrive at the end of his pieces well-informed, and don't be surprised because you laughed the whole way. ”...”
“I started reading Matt Taibbi nearly twenty years ago when he was following in Hunter S. Thompson's footsteps at Rolling Stone and he's only gotten better with age. He's covered the worlds of politics, banking, criminal justice reform and culture, always with a fierce commitment to the cause of the underdog.”...”