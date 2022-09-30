Earlier today, YouTube demonetized an item Matt Orfalea produced for TK. The video, Democrats’ Stolen Election Claims, has been remonetized, as the company has corrected what it characterizes a mistake. We’ve thanked them for doing so. From a pair of tweets earlier this evening:

As we learned this, however, Matt was informed of a problem with a second video we released today. “Rigged” Election Claims | Trump 2020 vs Clinton 2016 was also demonetized, and apparently remains demonetized:

Given that the company was prompt in its first review and came to a correct decision, I’m hopeful this issue will also be fixed, and thanks will shortly be in order again. I obviously don’t want to take up too much of anyone’s time with this, so unless a problem continues, we’ll close the book on the matter with this update.

Editor’s Note: In response to a subscriber question, one of the points underscored by Matt Orfalea’s videos is that YouTube routinely allows behavior in violation of its guidelines. Today’s compilations of clips showing people decrying the 2016 election as “illegitimate” or “stolen” contradicts the company’s clear prohibition with regard to:

Whether the firm prohibits such behavior or not, it should be consistent, and isn’t.