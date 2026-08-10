Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave an interview to ABC’s Jon Karl over the weekend:

Karl: So you have Wisconsin coming up next, Francesca Hong, who is the Democratic Socialist of America-supported candidate for governor… You haven’t endorsed her. Are you going to?

Ocasio-Cortez: No, I haven’t endorsed in that race. My focus has been in winning back the Congress, winning back the House, and positioning ourselves to have the best chance possible to win the Senate. So I’ve been focused on those legislative races.

Karl: What do you make of those controversial statements? I’m sure you’ve seen. I mean, the Thanksgiving dust up. She says she doesn’t still believe that, but… the abolished prisons, abolished police… also positions that have been taken by a lot of the progressive candidates who have won… How do you get around that..?

Ocasio-Cortez: These races ultimately are local, and all politics are local. My understanding is that is that Francesca Hong has made clear her present stances to her electorate.

Karl: Yeah, she’s moved away from a lot of that.

Ocasio-Cortez: Right. She’s moved away from it. And I have a local city councilman that - Yeah. Has this, uh, uh, saying — “Woke one was crazy.” (laughs)

Karl: Woke one was crazy. That’s so true!

Ocasio-Cortez: I think that what’s important is that we have to assess what—

Karl: Was it? I mean, did the movement go too far with some of those positions? I mean, you, you briefly supported the idea of defunding the police.

Ocasio-Cortez: You know, I think that, I think that during this time, and during, especially during COVID, there was a huge opening of the Overton window. We were shut down. There was some of the highest unemployment rates that we have seen because of those shutdowns. Yeah. And I think that the, the doors were really open in trying to entertain any and every policy that was going to get us to a better place. And I actually think that the discussions that were had in that time were quite fruitful.