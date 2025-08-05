Racket News

Racket News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Nyitray's avatar
Brent Nyitray
5h

How will rural Americans survive without constant stories of how climate change disproportionately affects trans women of color?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Lonesome Polecat's avatar
Lonesome Polecat
5h

It's so on-brand for these people to go down with facially disingenuous concern-trolling about "underserved rural communities." I happen to know how they talk about rural Americans behind closed doors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
170 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture