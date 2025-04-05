On Thursday, I filed a $10 million lawsuit against California congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who in opening remarks at a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing called me a “serial sexual harasser.”

The instant the words hit my ears, I remembered what Gabe Kaminsky reported last year: that Biden administration officials, during a briefing about the State Department’s same Global Engagement Center we were here to discuss, told members of another Congressional committee that “unsavory conduct in Russia” meant my reporting was “not to be trusted.” This followed a New York Post report on a document showing GEC officials strategizing responses to me and Kaminsky.

Did these members get the same briefing? Did they not know that story had been outed, or did they know it was outed and decide to proceed anyway? That would be mendacious and lazy. It went downhill from there: