Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
flyoverdriver's avatar
flyoverdriver
27mEdited

Matt - I appreciate what you are doing here. But, many of us (at least those like me who came to you from the left) flocked to Racket because we are well aware of the mind-numbing, factually-challenged Democrat partisanship that people like David peddle. We came becaue we read "Hate, Inc" and despised and despaired of the picture of media it painted. Your readers aren't in the bubble, but beyond it. You are injecting bubble-dom into Racket where it did not previously exist by having people like David contribute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bob's avatar
Bob
22m

Let me address just one of the issues raised. Harvard. Trump's actions against Harvard has nothing to do with tactics against democrats and everything to do with Harvard becoming a breeding ground for assholes. An institution that should have never received government funding in the first place now definitely should not get government funding. Trump recognizing this and acting is nothing short of great leadership. Something few other politicians would have the cajones to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture