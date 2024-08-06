He’s got “dad energy,” rocks quasi-Carhartt, gives away haircuts, and loves the Twins. Tim Walz will folksy your balls off

After learning last night on MSNBC that a roaring wind was filling our collective sails with enthusiasm for [name running mate here], providence today delivered the promised tornado when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was named the other half of the Kamala Harris ticket. CNN Legal analyst Jeffery Evan Gold will have to consult a doctor for a Walz-on far exceeding four hours, making Peter Travers blush with reviews like “Coach Walz sells well from left to right,” “Nobody will believe this guy is anything but their neighbor,” and “America will love Coach Walz!” He’s authentic, jocular, everybody’s favorite uncle, and an affable, engaging, rural ex-teacher with “dad energy” who can land a punch, too. He even started the “weird” thing. Give him four mesh trucker hats way up!

I’d say more, but don’t want to give away the list of lines predicted last night. In some cases, expectations were exceeded, or whatever counts as the antonym for exceeded. We’ll do a brief recap and Mystery Science look-in tonight at 5:30 pm ET/4:30 CT.

