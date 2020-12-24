This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Racket
SubscribeSign in
Subscribe to Racket to keep reading this thread and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.
What would be a good subject for a book review?
What would be a good subject for a book review?
What would be a good subject for a book review?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Racket
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket to keep reading this thread and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.